New probe may be needed in 2018 ‘chemical weapons’ incident in Douma, Syria – Russian envoy

Moscow does not rule out that a new investigation may be necessary into the incident with alleged use of chemical weapons in the Syrian town of Douma in 2018, the Russian envoy to the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Aleksandr Shulgin said on Friday.

The Russian side hopes that an additional analysis will be made, taking into account new available data, he said at a news conference in The Hague.

Damascus is calling on the OPCW to reassess the expert conclusions regarding the April 2018 incident in Douma, Syria’s permanent representative to the organization Bassam Sabbagh said on Friday, according to TASS.

A number of non-governmental organizations, including the White Helmets, alleged that chemical weapons were used in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, on April 7, 2018. A week later, the US, the UK and France delivered massive missile strikes at targets in Syria without the UN Security Council’s mandate.