Paris authorities remove amber-level heatwave alert

Authorities in the French capital said on Monday that they had removed the amber-level heatwave alert that had been declared for Paris since June 23.

The city has been spared the worst of the heatwave, which was at its most intense in the south of France. Temperatures rose to a record of 45.9 degrees Celsius in Gallargues-le-Montueux, near Nimes, in southern France on Friday, Reuters said.

Temperatures have eased mostly in the north of the country, but Meteo France says average temperatures remain high in the south, with several administrative regions still on the ‘level three amber’ heatwave alert.