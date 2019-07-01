 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Paris authorities remove amber-level heatwave alert

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 07:55 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 08:06
People walk along a pebbled beach during sunset as a heatwave hits France, in Cayeux-sur-Mer, France, June 29, 2019. © Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

Authorities in the French capital said on Monday that they had removed the amber-level heatwave alert that had been declared for Paris since June 23.

The city has been spared the worst of the heatwave, which was at its most intense in the south of France. Temperatures rose to a record of 45.9 degrees Celsius in Gallargues-le-Montueux, near Nimes, in southern France on Friday, Reuters said.

Temperatures have eased mostly in the north of the country, but Meteo France says average temperatures remain high in the south, with several administrative regions still on the ‘level three amber’ heatwave alert.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

