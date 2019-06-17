 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Panic & stampede after 'shots fired' at Toronto Raptors victory parade (VIDEOS)
Published time: 17 Jun, 2019 20:04
Muslim Brotherhood brands Morsi's death 'murder' & calls for mass actions
The Muslim Brotherhood said the death of former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi was “full-fledged murder,” and called for a nationwide event to mark his passing. The group also called for mass demonstrations at Egyptian embassies around the world in a statement published to its website.

Morsi was a prominent member of the Brotherhood who was elected president following the ouster of long-time ruler Hosni Mubarak in 2011. He died suddenly of a heart attack during a court appearance on Monday.

The Muslim Brotherhood is among Egypt’s most powerful Islamist political factions, but the group has been classified a terrorist group there since 2013, as well as in countries such as Russia and Saudi Arabia. In April, US President Donald Trump suggested he too would like to designate the group as terrorist.

