Muslim Brotherhood brands Morsi’s death ‘murder’ & calls for mass actions

The Muslim Brotherhood said the death of former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi was “full-fledged murder,” and called for a nationwide event to mark his passing. The group also called for mass demonstrations at Egyptian embassies around the world in a statement published to its website.

Morsi was a prominent member of the Brotherhood who was elected president following the ouster of long-time ruler Hosni Mubarak in 2011. He died suddenly of a heart attack during a court appearance on Monday.

The Muslim Brotherhood is among Egypt’s most powerful Islamist political factions, but the group has been classified a terrorist group there since 2013, as well as in countries such as Russia and Saudi Arabia. In April, US President Donald Trump suggested he too would like to designate the group as terrorist.