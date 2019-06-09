 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cargo ship set on fire by unknown passengers off Israeli coast – IDF

Published time: 9 Jun, 2019 07:43
A cargo ship was set alight by “unidentified elements” on board just off the Israeli coast overnight Saturday, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The ship reportedly involved, the MSC Canberra, is registered to Panama.

The blaze struck as the ship was near the port city of Haifa. In a tweet sent out Sunday morning, the IDF said it was responding to the incident in coordination with the Israeli police and the ship itself. No injuries have been reported.

The vessel had set sail from Turkey and was headed for Haifa, Haaretz reports, and it’s not clear how much damage was caused by the fire. An investigation is underway to determine if the incident should be treated as a criminal matter, but the Times of Israel reports that it’s not being considered a terrorist act.

