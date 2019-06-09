Cargo ship set on fire by unknown passengers off Israeli coast – IDF

A cargo ship was set alight by “unidentified elements” on board just off the Israeli coast overnight Saturday, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The ship reportedly involved, the MSC Canberra, is registered to Panama.

The blaze struck as the ship was near the port city of Haifa. In a tweet sent out Sunday morning, the IDF said it was responding to the incident in coordination with the Israeli police and the ship itself. No injuries have been reported.

The vessel had set sail from Turkey and was headed for Haifa, Haaretz reports, and it’s not clear how much damage was caused by the fire. An investigation is underway to determine if the incident should be treated as a criminal matter, but the Times of Israel reports that it’s not being considered a terrorist act.

