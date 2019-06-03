 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky appoints ex-Ukrainian president Kuchma envoy to Contact Group on Donbass settlement

Published time: 3 Jun, 2019 14:43 Edited time: 3 Jun, 2019 16:07
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and former President Leonid Kuchma, newly-appointed head of Ukrainian delegation in the Minsk peace process, in Kiev, June 3, 2019. © Reuters / Gleb Garanich

President Vladimir Zelensky has appointed Ukraine’s ex-president, Leonid Kuchma, as a representative to the Contact Group on peaceful settlement in Donbass. “On June 5, a regular meeting of the Contact Group will take place in Minsk, the Ukrainian delegation will be headed by Leonid Kuchma,” Zelensky said at a joint briefing with Kuchma in Kiev.

The president said he had met “with the partners from the US and the EU,” to discuss the ceasefire, TASS reports. “We have a unified stance on the Normandy format and how to unblock the Minsk process,” according to Zelensky.

“We have specific proposals and a new solution for Donbass, however, no one will be trading the territory and sovereignty of Ukraine,” he added.

Kuchma, who quit the post of the Ukrainian representative to the Contact Group in autumn 2018, said that he does not want to play “a decorative role” in its work.

