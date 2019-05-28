 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey launches military op against Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq

Published time: 28 May, 2019 08:45 Edited time: 28 May, 2019 11:42
Turkey launches military op against Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq
© Reuters / Osman Orsal

Turkey’s military launched an operation with commandos, backed by artillery and airstrikes, against Kurdish militants in a mountainous area of northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The offensive began with artillery and airstrikes on Monday afternoon and the operation by commando brigades began at 8pm (1700 GMT) to “neutralize terrorists and destroy their shelters,” according to the statement.

The operation is targeting Iraq’s Hakurk region, just across the border from Turkey’s southeastern tip, which also borders Iran, Reuters said.

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group is based in northern Iraq, notably in the Qandil region to the south of Hakurk.

