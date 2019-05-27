Afghan politicians & Taliban to attend 2-day meeting in Moscow – officials

Afghan politicians are set to attend a two-day meeting with the Taliban in Moscow this week, AFP reported officials as saying on Monday.

The meeting is scheduled to run on May 27-28 to mark the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said the insurgents were planning to send a delegation to attend the ceremony, without giving details.

A spokesman for Afghanistan’s High Peace Council said Karim Khalili, who heads the body, will also be in attendance. The council is charged with helping facilitate peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban.