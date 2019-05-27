 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Afghan politicians & Taliban to attend 2-day meeting in Moscow – officials

Published time: 27 May, 2019 14:27 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 15:22
Get short URL
Afghan politicians & Taliban to attend 2-day meeting in Moscow – officials
Deputy Chairman of High Peace Council, Hajji Din Mohammad, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanakzai, head of the Taliban’s political council, during the multilateral peace talks on Afghanistan in Moscow, Russia, November 9, 2018. © Reuters / Sergey Karpukhin

Afghan politicians are set to attend a two-day meeting with the Taliban in Moscow this week, AFP reported officials as saying on Monday.

The meeting is scheduled to run on May 27-28 to mark the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said the insurgents were planning to send a delegation to attend the ceremony, without giving details.

A spokesman for Afghanistan’s High Peace Council said Karim Khalili, who heads the body, will also be in attendance. The council is charged with helping facilitate peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies