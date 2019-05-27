 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudi Arabia invites Qatar to talks over Iran tensions – Doha

Published time: 27 May, 2019 08:54 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 09:18
Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. © Reuters / Naseem Zeitoon

Qatar says that it has received an invitation from Saudi Arabia to attend emergency regional talks to discuss mounting tensions between Tehran and Washington. Riyadh had called two gatherings – one for Arab League members, the other for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regional bloc nations – after a spate of attacks.

Several tankers in Gulf waters were targeted under mysterious circumstances and a Saudi crude pipeline was hit by drone strikes coordinated by Yemen rebels who Riyadh said were acting on Iranian orders, AFP reported.

Qatar’s emir “has received a written message” inviting the government to join the crisis talks, the government’s information office in Doha said.

The invitation was received by Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani during a meeting with the secretary general of the GCC, the statement said.

