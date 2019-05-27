Saudi Arabia invites Qatar to talks over Iran tensions – Doha

Qatar says that it has received an invitation from Saudi Arabia to attend emergency regional talks to discuss mounting tensions between Tehran and Washington. Riyadh had called two gatherings – one for Arab League members, the other for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regional bloc nations – after a spate of attacks.

Several tankers in Gulf waters were targeted under mysterious circumstances and a Saudi crude pipeline was hit by drone strikes coordinated by Yemen rebels who Riyadh said were acting on Iranian orders, AFP reported.

Qatar’s emir “has received a written message” inviting the government to join the crisis talks, the government’s information office in Doha said.

The invitation was received by Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani during a meeting with the secretary general of the GCC, the statement said.