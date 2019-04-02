Netanyahu to visit Moscow for talks with Putin, Kremlin confirms

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be in Moscow on Thursday for a working visit and hold brief talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed. An agreement has been reached that on April 4, Netanyahu will fly to Moscow for a brief working visit. The two sides “will synchronize their watches,” according to Peskov. Earlier in the day, Netanyahu’s spokesperson Anna Jonathan-Leus told TASS that the Israeli prime minister planned to arrive in Moscow on Thursday for talks with the Russian president. Putin and Netanyahu discussed military cooperation by phone on Monday. Moscow hosted talks between Putin and Netanyahu on February 27. The president then said that a working group involving Russia, Israel, some other countries and Damascus could deal with normalizing the situation in Syria.