Tusk urges EU Parliament to be open to long Brexit extension

The European Parliament should be open to a long Brexit extension, Donald Tusk, the head of the European Council, said on Wednesday. He also told lawmakers that they should not ignore Britons who wanted their country to remain in the EU, Reuters reports. “You cannot betray the six million people who signed the petition to revoke Article 50, the one million people who marched for a People’s Vote, or the increasing majority of people who want to remain in the EU,” said Tusk, who chairs summits of EU leaders. After his speech, he tweeted that the parliament should be open to a long extension if Britain wished to rethink its strategy.