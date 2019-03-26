US imposes sanctions on 25 people, entities ‘supporting’ Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

The US, on Tuesday, imposed fresh sanctions on a network of companies and people in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, claiming they transferred billions of dollars and euros to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards. The US Treasury said it was blacklisting 25 people and entities, including firms based in the three countries, associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics. The targeted institutions include banks and other financial institutions, including Ansar Bank, Atlas Exchange and the Iranian Atlas Company. “We are targeting a vast network of front companies and individuals located in Iran, Turkey, and the UAE to disrupt a scheme the Iranian regime has used to illicitly move more than a billion dollars in funds,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.