Cyclone Idai death toll rises over 760 in Mozambique, Zimbabwe

The death toll from a major cyclone across parts of southern Africa last week has risen to 761 in Mozambique and Zimbabwe. The former’s Minister of Land and Environment, Celso Correia, confirmed on Sunday that the number killed in Mozambique has jumped from 417 to 446. More victims are expected as floodwaters recede after the huge storm, which struck land on March 14, bringing extreme winds and intense flooding. Tens of thousands have sought refuge in emergency shelters, and hundreds of people are still missing.