Cyclone Idai death toll reaches 732, hundreds still missing (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Published time: 23 Mar, 2019 12:48
A man stands atop his house after Cyclone Idai in Buzi district, Mozambique on March 22, 2019 © Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko
The death toll from a devastating cyclone that struck Zimbabwe and neighboring Mozambique a week ago has spiraled to 732, and is expected to rise even further as hundreds remain missing.

Survivors are struggling to deal with the aftermath of the huge disaster, with an estimated 1 million people affected in Mozambique alone. Tens of thousands have sought refuge in emergency shelters after hurricane-force winds of up to 200kph and heavy flooding forced them from their homes.  

Children in Zimbabwe carry drinking water over debris created by Cyclone Idai, March 22, 2019. © Reuters / Philimon Bulawayo

The UN has repeated calls for emergency support to help aid agencies cope with the immediate impact of the disaster, while the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned that cases of cholera have been reported in Beira, Mozambique.

The graves of people killed during Cyclone Idai are seen in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 23, 2019. © Reuters / Philimon Bulawayo
Flooded homes are seen after Cyclone Idai in Buzi district outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21, 2019. © Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

The storm brought intense rainfall and heavy flooding which submerged whole villages and washed away huge swathes of agricultural land.

Aid agency tents are seen after Cyclone Idai at Guara Guara village outside Beira, Mozambique, March 22, 2019. © Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

