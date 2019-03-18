Number of people killed in Mozambique cyclone, flooding could rise to 1,000 – president

The number of people killed in Cyclone Idai and recent flooding in Mozambique could rise to around 1,000, according to President Filipe Nyusi. The president made the statement on state broadcaster Radio Mocambique on Monday. Nyusi said that, while the number of people confirmed dead stood at 84, the scale of the disaster was “huge” and he had seen bodies floating in rivers while flying over the affected region. Officials and state media said on Monday that Cyclone Idai killed at least 157 people in Zimbabwe and Mozambique as it tore across Southern Africa, Reuters reported. Vast areas of land have been flooded, roads destroyed and communications disrupted.