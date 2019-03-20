Brexit delay request will be rejected if no guarantees of deal success – France’s Le Drian

Britain’s request for a Brexit delay would be turned down by the EU if Prime Minister Theresa May cannot provide sufficient guarantees that the British parliament will approve the negotiated divorce, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday. The minister told France’s parliament May would need to make her case at a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday, Reuters reports. “A situation in which Mrs May would not be able to present to the European Council sufficient guaranties about the credibility of her strategy would lead to the extension request being dismissed and opting for a no-deal exit,” Le Drian said. All remaining EU 27 members must agree on any extension.