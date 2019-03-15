US hopes to continue talks on denuclearization with N. Korea – Pompeo

Washington is hopeful that it can continue to hold denuclearization talks with North Korea, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday following reports that a top Pyongyang official had said the country may suspend negotiations. Pompeo also said he had every expectation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would live up to his commitment not to resume nuclear and missile testing, Reuters reports. “We’re hopeful that we can continue to have conversations, negotiations,” the top US diplomat said, adding that North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui had left open the possibility of continued talks in the reported remarks. “It’s the administration’s desire that we continue to have conversations around this,” Pompeo added.