Japan bans Boeing 737 MAX planes from its airspace – Transport Ministry

Japan has banned flights by Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 and 9 aircraft from its airspace. The announcement was made by the Transport Ministry on Thursday. Japan is the latest country to ban the aircraft following the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday joined Europe, China, and other nations in suspending 737 MAX flights. Officials in the US cited satellite data and evidence from the scene of the crash for its decision, Reuters reported.