HomeNewsline

India, Pakistan officials discuss opening border crossing for pilgrims

Published time: 14 Mar, 2019 07:23 Edited time: 14 Mar, 2019 08:47
Get short URL

Indian and Pakistani officials met on Thursday amid easing of tensions to discuss opening a visa-free border crossing. It would allow pilgrims to easily visit a Sikh shrine close to the border with Pakistan. The talks started after a Pakistani delegation crossed over to the Indian side, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said. The Pakistani delegation is headed by Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal, AP reports. Tensions between the two states flared up last month after a suicide attack killed 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies