India, Pakistan officials discuss opening border crossing for pilgrims

Indian and Pakistani officials met on Thursday amid easing of tensions to discuss opening a visa-free border crossing. It would allow pilgrims to easily visit a Sikh shrine close to the border with Pakistan. The talks started after a Pakistani delegation crossed over to the Indian side, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said. The Pakistani delegation is headed by Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal, AP reports. Tensions between the two states flared up last month after a suicide attack killed 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.