Finland’s PM resigns after healthcare reform plans fail

Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila officially offered his resignation on Friday, according to the Finnish president’s office. Sipila is stepping down after healthcare reform plans failed, Antti Kaikkonen, head of the Centre Party’s parliamentary group wrote on Twitter. Earlier on Friday, Finland’s broadcaster Yle announced that the government dropped its plans for major healthcare and social services reform, citing anonymous sources. The decision comes just weeks before parliamentary elections, scheduled on April 14. Sipila’s government is likely to continue working until the elections as president Sauli Niinisto asked the prime minister to stay on as a caretaker, according to local media. Sipila was appointed prime minister by the Finnish parliament in May 2015 after his party won the general election.