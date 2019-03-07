Israel’s CEC disqualifies Arab party, clears far-rightists for election

Israel’s election monitor disqualified an Arab party, described by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as supporting terrorism, from a national election in April. The Central Elections Committee voted 17-10 to bar the joint Arab party Raam-Balad from the election in accordance with a motion filed by Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party. Likud alleged that Balad “championed the elimination of Israel as a Jewish state,” and said that Raam, through its alliance with it, should also be disqualified, Reuters said. The election committee also struck down motions by a liberal Jewish movement and center-left politicians, and approved two far-right Jewish candidates, who may be key to Netanyahu’s hope of winning a fifth term.