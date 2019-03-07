Blasts at Kabul rally attended by senior politicians leave at least 1 dead, 17 injured

Explosions from mortar rounds and grenades struck a rally that included senior Afghan politicians in Kabul on Thursday, killing one person and injuring 17 people, according to the Ministry of Public Health. The gathering included former President Hamid Karzai and incumbent Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, both of whom are not believed to be injured. The first rockets fell while Dr Abdullah was delivering his speech, the National reported. Also in attendance was presidential candidate and former Interior Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar. “Mr. Atmar is safe and left the venue shortly after. Unfortunately, 8 of his bodyguards are injured,” the Interior Ministry said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.