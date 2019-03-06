US puts foreign financial institutions on notice of sanctions if they deal with Maduro – Bolton
HomeNewsline

Tehran to set up its part of new payments mechanism ‘this month’ – deputy FM

Published time: 6 Mar, 2019 15:21 Edited time: 6 Mar, 2019 16:46
Get short URL

Iran hopes to have its part of a new payments vehicle – devised to bypass US sanctions – ready within a fortnight, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday. “We hope it will be before the end of the Iranian calendar year,” Araghchi said in Vienna, referring to March 20 when the Iranian year ends. Araghchi was in the Austrian capital for a “joint commission” with representatives from China, Russia, Britain and France, AFP reports. The states are signatories of the international deal on Iran’s nuclear program. The new payments vehicle INSTEX is seen as key to EU efforts to preserve the deal struck in 2015 between world powers and Iran over its nuclear program, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies