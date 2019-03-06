Further 2,000 people quit last Islamic State enclave in Syria – SDF

More than 2,000 people were evacuated on Wednesday from the last pocket of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in eastern Syria at Baghouz, according to a military source in the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which is besieging the area. More than 6,500 people were evacuated over the previous 24 hours, including hundreds of surrendering jihadist fighters, Reuters reported a spokesman for the SDF as saying on Tuesday. The militia had slowed its assault in the area to let out more civilians.