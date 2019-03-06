Bomb, gun attack in E. Afghanistan leaves at least 16 killed – official

Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked a construction company office in the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, killing 16 employees of the Afghan company, according to a provincial official. Two suicide bombers set off their explosives outside the company office and gunmen then opened fire, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province. As well as the 16 dead at the company, including several of its guards, five attackers were killed – the two bombers and three gunmen, Reuters quoted him as saying. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar province, on the border with Pakistan. It has become the main stronghold in Afghanistan of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).