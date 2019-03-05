Pakistani, Indian officials to hold talks on Sikh pilgrimage corridor

A Pakistani delegation will visit New Delhi on March 14, and then host a reciprocal Indian visit in Islamabad, to discuss a draft agreement on a Sikh pilgrimage corridor, Pakistan said on Tuesday. The statement indicates that bilateral tensions were easing, Reuters said. Hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbors escalated dramatically last month, when India attacked what it said was a militant group that had carried out a suicide attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir on February 14. The Kartarpur corridor, which will officially open next year, is about 120km north of the Pakistani city of Lahore and will be used by Sikh pilgrims coming from India on a visa-free basis to visit holy sites in Pakistan.