Estonians head to the polls in tight vote

Estonians are voting in a tight general election that sees the ruling Centre party face off against the neoliberal Reform Party and Euroskeptic EKRE party. The vote is expected to be tight, and polls show Centre and Reform leading with 28 percent and 24 percent respectively, and EKRE coming in third at 17 percent. EKRE has come out strong against EU-mandated refugee quotas and has called for a referendum on EU membership. Although EKRE has doubled its support in the runup to the election, the two leading parties have both ruled out entering into coalition with the populist challengers.