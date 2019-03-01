SDF expects ‘fierce battle’ in last ISIS Syria enclave, Trump says 100% of area already retaken

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) expect a “fierce battle” with Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants who are still holed up in the group’s last enclave in eastern Syria, according to Mustafa Bali, the head of the SDF media office. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the SDF had retaken 100 percent of the territory once held by IS, Reuters reports. However, Bali said on Friday IS militants were still holed up in Baghouz, a village on the Iraqi border, and had not surrendered. “We won’t storm the village and declare it liberated unless we have completely confirmed the departure of civilians.”