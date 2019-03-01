Russian, Japanese diplomats to discuss peace treaty in Moscow on March 5 – report

Russian and Japanese deputy foreign ministers will hold consultations in Moscow on March 5, Kyodo reported on Friday, citing Japan’s Foreign Ministry. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori will take part in the consultations, according to the report. They are expected to share their positions on the development of the peace treaty between the two states. On February 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono agreed that their deputies will hold consultations on the peace treaty in the coming weeks. A round of strategic dialogue between the first deputy ministers is scheduled for April 2, TASS said.