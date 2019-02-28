Israeli aircraft strikes Gaza militant sites after ‘explosive balloon’ damages house

Israeli aircraft targeted several militant sites in Gaza after an “explosive balloon” launched from the Palestinian enclave damaged a house in the Jewish state, the military said on Thursday. “An explosive balloon launched from the Gaza Strip damaged a house in an Israeli community, apparently after exploding in the air,” the army said. “In response, IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters struck a number of terror targets in a Hamas military compound in the central Gaza Strip,” the statement said. A position of al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas rulers, was targeted in western Deir al-Balah, south of Gaza city late Wednesday, AFP reported, citing witnesses in Gaza.