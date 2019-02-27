Iran’s FM Zarif signs Armenia deals, continuing duties – state TV

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif signed two agreements with Armenia in Tehran, television footage showed, continuing his duties as Iran’s top diplomat after President Hassan Rouhani rejected his resignation. In a ceremony broadcast live on state TV, Zarif signed two agreements to expand cooperation between Iran and Armenia, Reuters said. The US-educated veteran diplomat helped craft the pact that curbed Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief. He announced his resignation on Instagram on Monday, but Rouhani rejected it on Wednesday.