20 killed, 40 wounded in Cairo train station fire – report

Twenty people were killed and 40 wounded when a fire broke out at the main train station in Egypt’s capital, Cairo on Wednesday, state TV said. A witness said there had been an explosion when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo. “I was standing on the platform and I saw the train speed into the barrier,” eyewitness Mina Ghaly told Reuters. “Everyone started running,” the witness said, adding that “the locomotive exploded.” Earlier reports, citing medical sources, said that at least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured.