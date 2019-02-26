Europe is getting message on Huawei ‘security risks’ – US State Department

European governments are proving receptive to the idea that China’s Huawei poses security risks to telecoms networks, a senior US cyber official said on Tuesday. “We are highlighting inherent risks… in particular with Huawei,” Robert L. Strayer, the US State Department’s ambassador for cyber and international communications told reporters at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Strayer said people in Europe were getting the message. However, the official added that “at the end of the day, each government and operator has to make its own decisions.” A US delegation is attending the wireless trade fair to persuade Europeans to follow the US lead in shunning Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of telecoms equipment, which is competing for next-generation 5G mobile network contracts, Reuters said.