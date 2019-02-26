N. Korean leader Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit with Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday for a summit with US President Donald Trump, Reuters reports. Kim, who traveled from Pyongyang by train, arrived at the station in the Vietnamese town of Dong Dang after crossing over the border from China. Trump is due in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi on Tuesday evening. They are expected to meet for a brief one-on-one conversation on Wednesday evening. The meeting will be followed by a dinner, at which they will each be accompanied by two guests and interpreters, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Air Force One. The two leaders will meet again on Thursday, she said.