Trump due in Vietnam on Tuesday evening ahead of N. Korea summit – Hanoi
Published time: 25 Feb, 2019 07:35 Edited time: 25 Feb, 2019 09:56
US President Donald Trump will arrive in Vietnam on Tuesday evening ahead of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Trump will meet Vietnam’s president, who is also general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, on Wednesday morning, according to the ministry. Trump’s summit with Kim is due to take place on Wednesday and Thursday, but no details of their talks have been released, Reuters reports.