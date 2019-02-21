Kazakhstan’s Nazarbayev accepts govt’s resignation after ‘failure to raise real incomes’

President Nursultan Nazarbayev has accepted the resignation of Kazakhstan’s government. The text of his decree was published on the presidential website on Thursday. Nazarbayev said earlier in the day that the government should resign after what he described as a failure to raise real incomes, boost jobs and improve living standards in the country. The members of the government will continue working as acting ministers until the new cabinet is formed. The president also appointed Askar Mamin as the acting prime minister.