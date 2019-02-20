N. Korea’s Kim to travel to Vietnam by train – report

Vietnam is preparing for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to arrive by train for his summit in Hanoi next week with President Donald Trump, Reuters reported, citing its sources. It could take Kim at least two and a half days to travel the thousands of kilometers through China by train, from Pyongyang to Vietnam, meaning he would have to set off later this week in time for his planned February 25 arrival. Kim’s train will stop at the Vietnamese border station of Dong Dang, where he will disembark and drive 170km (105 miles) to Hanoi by car, the sources said on Wednesday. Separately, three other sources say the preferred location for the February 27-28 meeting between Trump and Kim is the Government Guesthouse, a colonial-era government building in central Hanoi.