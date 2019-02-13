Workers in newly renamed N. Macedonia replace road signs

Workers in the newly renamed North Macedonia have begun replacing road signs to reflect the change in the country’s name. The name change resolves a dispute with Greece dating back to the country’s 1991 independence from Yugoslavia. Athens argued the name implied claims on the northern Greek province of Macedonia. Workers were removing “Republic of Macedonia” road signs at a border crossing with Greece on Wednesday. The country then will take a series of steps as part of the agreement with Athens, including changing signs at airports, on official buildings, web pages and printed materials. Vehicle registration plates will also change, while passports and currency will be replaced over the coming years, AP said.