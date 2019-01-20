Rocket shot down over Golan Heights – IDF
Published time: 20 Jan, 2019 13:26
Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system has intercepted a rocket fired at the northern part of the occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli military said in a statement. The Israeli Defense Forces did not specify where the projectile was launched from. The northern Golan Heights borders Syria and is located close to Lebanese territory. The incident took place shortly after the Syrian media said the nation’s air defenses “thwarted” an Israeli air raid.