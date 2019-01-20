Syrian air defense ‘thwarts’ Israeli ‘aggression’ – state media

Syrian air defenses successfully fended off an IDF aerial raid, targeting the southern part of the country, and prevented the strike force from achieving its goals, state media at Damascus reported, citing a military source.

There was no immediate comments from the IDF regarding the alleged attack.

It is not known when the “assault” took place and what exact facilities were targeted.

However, Israel has repeatedly carried out bombing raids into Syria in an effort to fight supposed Iranian proxies which Tel Aviv says endanger its national security.

Not all airstrikes and raids reported by Damascus were subsequently confirmed or acknowledged by Israel. Syria has on numerous occasions condemned the raids and called them a flagrant violation of its sovereignty.

Just last year alone, Israeli jets dropped 2,000 bombs on Syrian territory, targeting the alleged Iranian-linked militants, the outgoing chief of the IDF, Gadi Eisenkot, told the media earlier this week.

