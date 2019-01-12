Mexican-American Julian Castro announces 2020 run as Democratic ‘antidote to Trump’

Julian Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development secretary under Barack Obama, has announced his presidential bid to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. “I’m running for president because it’s time for new leadership because it’s time for new energy and it’s time for a new commitment to make sure that the opportunities that I’ve had are available to every American,” the 44-year-old said in San Antonio on Saturday, where he once served as the mayor of the city. “Mine is an immigrant story… It’s an American dream story,” Castro said two days before the announcement, describing himself as “the antidote to Donald Trump.” The rising star of the Democratic Party is set to challenge the Republicans on a number of issues, but most importantly on immigration, a highly controversial topic amid ongoing tensions at the southern border. The Mexican-American is not the only Democrat that is set to challenge the current administration. Tulsi Gabbard also said that she will be running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. In addition, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are just a few of the prominent figures expected to run.