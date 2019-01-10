Paraguay breaks diplomatic ties with Venezuela

Paraguayan president Mario Abdo Benítez announced he would be closing his country’s embassy in Caracas and withdrawing diplomats, effective immediately, following Maduro’s inauguration into six more years of power.

"The government of the Republic of Paraguay, [...] has decided to sever diplomatic relations with ... Venezuela, to close our embassy there and to immediately recall Paraguayan diplomatic personnel", he said.



Benítez added that his decision will not affect the country’s “international commitments” to the troubled state and expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people. 13 of the 14 foreign ministers of the Lima Group have rejected Maduro’s return to power, claiming the country’s May 20 electoral process lacked legitimacy.

On Wednesday, Maduro responded by giving the Lima group 48 hours to rectify their position, threatening to take “corresponding diplomatic measures.” Venezuela's economy has suffered from catastrophic failure, exacerbated by the crippling US sanctions.