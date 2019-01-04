US officials head to China for high-level trade talks next week – Beijing

A team of US negotiators led by Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will sit down with their Chinese counterparts next week to follow up on agreements reached between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires in December, Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced Friday. Back in Argentina, the two leaders agreed a 90-day truce on new tariffs, which is set to expire on March 1. The ministry said that it would host the US team on January 7-8 for high-level talks, during which representatives of both parties will discuss "implementing the important consensus" mapped out by Trump and Xi. So far, China and the US have slapped tariffs on some of $300 billion worth of each other's goods.

