Saudi Arabia says big govt reshuffle was ‘expected,’ happens every 4 years

The reshuffle of Saudi Arabia’s government was expected as the cabinet is to be replaced and reappointed by a royal order every four years, the Saudi government’s communications office said in a statement. The high-profile changes in the government were intended for the cabinet to “achieve the best combination of the experience and know-how to meet the needs of the Kingdom over the coming four years and strengthen our relations with friendly countries around the world," it added. The announcement made headlines on Thursday and was widely linked to international pressure on the Gulf kingdom over its military campaign in Yemen and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Among those replaced were some key national defense figures, and influential Foreign Minister, Adel al-Jubeir.