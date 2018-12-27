Saudi Arabia replaces FM, sacks envoy to UK in major govt reshuffle following Khashoggi killing

Riyadh has announced a large-scale cabinet reshuffle, which involved appointing a new head of the foreign ministry as well as major changes to the national security posts.

Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has been relieved from his position and moved to a post of a minister of state for foreign affairs, the Saudi Press Agency said on Thursday, citing a royal decree. The change, which looks like a clear demotion for al-Jubeir, comes following pressure being put on Riyadh over its military campaign in Yemen and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In November, the US senators passed two resolutions blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Khashoggi’s killing and calling on Washington to stop any aid to the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen. The moves came despite Washington’s “strong opposition” to the idea of halting support to the Saudis.

Al-Jubeir was an adamant champion of the Saudi campaign in Yemen as he repeatedly defended Riyadh’s actions as well as the blockade of the country ravaged by conflict and plagued by famine and cholera epidemic. He also once claimed that “no country has provided more aid to Yemen than Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Jubeir’s post was taken by Ibrahim al-Assaf, a long-time finance minister of the Kingdom. Al-Assaf became only the second non-royal family member to take the post of the foreign minister in Saudi Arabia. He had served as the finance minister since January 1996. He was also briefly detained during an anti-corruption purge in 2017 but was cleared of any charges.

In a separate move, Riyadh also removed its ambassador to the UK from office. It is yet unclear, who will replace him. The reshuffle also involves appointing a new chief of the National Guard, new general security chief, and a new national security advisor as well as changes in Saudi Arabia’s Political and Security Council.

