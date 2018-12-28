Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria to be held in Russia in 2019 – Moscow

The leaders of the Astana trio (Russia, Turkey and Iran) will meet in Russia to discuss Syria at the beginning of 2019, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday. “Now it is our turn to host the summit of the guarantor countries. It is due to take place tentatively during the first week of next year, that depends on the presidents’ work schedule,” said Bogdanov, who is also the deputy foreign minister. The previous top-level meeting in this format was held in Tehran on September 7. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan may hold a meeting in the first six months of 2019.