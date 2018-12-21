Gatwick’s runway reopens, 30hrs after drone sighting shuts down airport

Gatwick Airport has reopened its runway, more than a day after a drone sighting brought air traffic at the UK’s second-largest air hub to a standstill. A plane from Shanghai landed at the airport on Friday morning – the first aircraft arrival in more than 30 hours. Thousands of passengers remain stranded at the facility. Incoming flights were redirected, and outbound travel was halted after a drone was spotted over the airfield on Wednesday. Police have so far failed to identify the drone or its pilot.