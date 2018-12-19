Greece court rules Russian Bitcoin fraud suspect Vinnik be extradited to France

Greece’s Areios Pagos, the supreme court, has ruled Wednesday to extradite Russian cryptocurrency entrepreneur Aleksandr Vinnik to France. The court upheld the earlier decision on the extradition of the Thessaloniki court of first instance, TASS reported. Vinnik was detained in Greece on July 25, 2017, at US request. He is accused in the US of laundering $4-9 billion through the now non-existent BTC-e cryptocurrency trading platform. Earlier this month, Vinnik’s lawyer protested against a European warrant to extradite him to France. The lawyer, Zoe Konstantopoulou, said that her client, who wanted to be extradited to Russia to stand trial there, had been on a hunger strike since November 26.