Protests in France are internal affair, claims of Russia’s involvement are slander – Kremlin

Moscow considers protests in France to be an internal affair of that country, and claims of Russia’s involvement in the events are slander, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. Russia sees everything that happens in France as “purely an internal affair” of that country, the spokesman told reporters. “We have not interfered and are not going to interfere in the internal affairs of any countries, including France,” he said. Peskov added that Moscow attaches great importance to developing relations with Paris, and respects France’s sovereignty.