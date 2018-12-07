Turkey, US ‘to speed up efforts’ on Syria’s Manbij roadmap

Turkey and the US have agreed to speed up efforts to put in place an agreement on Syria’s Manbij by the end of the year, the NATO allies’ working committee said on Friday. Ankara and Washington earlier this year reached a deal over Manbij, after months of disagreement, under which the Kurdish YPG militia is to completely withdraw from the town. Turkey, which considers the YPG a terrorist organization, says the withdrawal has yet to happen. During Friday’s meeting the two sides agreed to continue to work on joint planning with regard to other areas, as mentioned in the Manbij roadmap, Reuters reported.