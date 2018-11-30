Ex-Interpol chief Meng Hongwei ousted from China’s top advisory council

The former Chinese head of Interpol has been expelled from China’s top political advisory board. Meng Hongwei is facing a corruption case in his home country. The National Committee for the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) agreed to revoke Hongwei’s membership following a meeting, Xinhua said Friday. The CPPCC is a 2,000-strong assembly of delegates whose role is to “advise” the government by putting forth policy suggestions. The body includes celebrities such as film star Jackie Chan, basketball giant Yao Ming, and some of China’s richest corporate chiefs. Meng, also a vice public security minister, disappeared in September while on a visit to China from France, where Interpol is based. Authorities later said he was facing a graft investigation and Meng resigned as head of the international police organization. The committee also accepted the resignation of the former head of China’s Buddhist association, abbot Xuecheng, who is under criminal investigation for sexual assault and financial crime, AFP said.